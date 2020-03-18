Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Visa (NYSE:V)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $217.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on V. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.96.

NYSE V traded down $12.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.31. 9,726,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,434,285. The stock has a market cap of $298.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. Visa has a one year low of $147.98 and a one year high of $214.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.75 and a 200-day moving average of $185.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after buying an additional 808,021 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

