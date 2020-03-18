VisionX (VNX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. VisionX has a total market capitalization of $108,432.96 and approximately $2,852.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VisionX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CryptoBridge and LBank. In the last week, VisionX has traded 28% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.02264948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00196081 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About VisionX

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,900,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

