Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Visteon worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Visteon by 81.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter valued at $314,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter valued at $21,649,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 23.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after buying an additional 41,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Visteon by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter.

In other Visteon news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.86 per share, with a total value of $133,720.00. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.07.

VC traded down $4.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,086. Visteon Corp has a 52-week low of $43.68 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.78.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

