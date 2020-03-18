Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.89.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistra Energy by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vistra Energy by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Vistra Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Vistra Energy has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is a positive change from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

