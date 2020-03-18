Vitae (VITAE) Trading Down 38.5% This Week

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00017384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $17.93 million and approximately $220,484.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003821 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004211 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

