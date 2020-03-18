Vodafone Group’s (VOD) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VOD. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 193.88 ($2.55).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 112.75 ($1.48) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.88. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 71,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, for a total transaction of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

