Voise (VOISE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.00

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Voise token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Livecoin and Bit-Z. Voise has a market capitalization of $57,299.41 and approximately $4.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Voise has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.02217496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00193354 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Voise Profile

Voise was first traded on March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. Voise’s official website is www.voise.com. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Voise Token Trading

Voise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, Livecoin, TOPBTC, IDEX, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voise using one of the exchanges listed above.

