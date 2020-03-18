VoteCoin (VOT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. VoteCoin has a market cap of $21,792.30 and approximately $9.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VoteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00527777 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00118738 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00089631 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002679 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003761 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 81% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About VoteCoin

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 83,306,250 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

