Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IAE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE IAE traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.70. 2,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,019. Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $9.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Divid Eqt Incm Fd

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

