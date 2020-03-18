Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of IHD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,069. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $8.39.

Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

