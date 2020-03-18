Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,742,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 892,102 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 3.52% of Voya Financial worth $289,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,363,000 after acquiring an additional 91,509 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 205,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,197,000 after buying an additional 14,805 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 61,972 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,000.

NYSE VOYA traded down $6.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.27. The stock had a trading volume of 144,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.53. Voya Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $37.14 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

VOYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

