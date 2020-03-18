Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IGD traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.22. 162,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,525. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $6.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.08.

About Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.