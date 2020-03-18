Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd (NYSE:IDE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IDE traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. 22,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,698. Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21.

Voya Infrastructure Industrls & Mtrls Fd Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

