Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:IID)

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd (NYSE:IID) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 16.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IID traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.33. The company had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,489. Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27.

About Voya International High Div Eqt Incm Fd

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

