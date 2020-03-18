Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:IRR)

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of IRR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 84,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,271. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd Company Profile

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

