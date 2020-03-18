Voyager Token Price Hits $0.0202 on Major Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $4.49 million and $441,457.00 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded down 60.6% against the dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00056459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00066847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $202.30 or 0.03924919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039599 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019175 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012843 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Voyager Token Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

Voyager Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.