Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Director Acquires $383,050.00 in Stock

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Director David P. Steiner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.61 per share, for a total transaction of $383,050.00.

VMC traded down $16.38 on Wednesday, hitting $76.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,864,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,489. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.95. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,661,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,210,000 after buying an additional 319,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,097,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,050,000 after buying an additional 230,426 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,827,000 after buying an additional 53,829 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,404,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,770,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

