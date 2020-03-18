W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Stake Raised by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 55.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Buckingham Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. 16,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average is $70.34.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

