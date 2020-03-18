WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Stake Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.27% of WABCO worth $296,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 88.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares in the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBC traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.13. 92,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.35. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.20 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.97 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. WABCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

