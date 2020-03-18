Wagerr Price Down 31.8% Over Last Week (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One Wagerr token can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Wagerr has a total market cap of $3.48 million and approximately $4,501.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001592 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,521,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,141,925 tokens. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

