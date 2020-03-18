Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,325,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 196,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $78,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on WBA shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.