Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $5,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,127,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 160,194 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,445,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

