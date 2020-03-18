Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593,779 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,484 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.1% of Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $230,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,314,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,844,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $173,609,000 after purchasing an additional 627,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Argus decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

Walt Disney stock traded down $12.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,109,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,955,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day moving average is $136.85. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $622,400 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

