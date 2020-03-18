Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 600,077 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.07% of Walt Disney worth $172,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $12.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,955,200. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $146.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

