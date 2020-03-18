Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 186,404 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $46,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded down $4.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 43,553,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,151,888. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.10 and a 200 day moving average of $136.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

