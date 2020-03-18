Waves Price Hits $0.81 on Exchanges (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Waves coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00015794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinrail, Binance and Huobi. During the last seven days, Waves has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $82.27 million and $59.40 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019198 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00020226 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 451.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002323 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018967 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005709 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006163 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Waves Profile

Waves (CRYPTO:WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 101,427,118 coins. The official website for Waves is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com. Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Buying and Selling Waves

Waves can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OKEx, Gate.io, YoBit, Bitbns, Exrates, Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Binance, COSS, Exmo, Kuna, Livecoin, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, BCEX, Cryptohub, HitBTC, Liqui, Huobi, Coinrail, Stocks.Exchange, Indodax and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the exchanges listed above.

