Wavesbet Trading Down 1.7% Over Last Week (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $92,531.04 and approximately $30,124.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

inSure (SURE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018699 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00100076 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

