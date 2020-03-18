WazirX Price Down 42.4% This Week (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 42.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX token can currently be purchased for $0.0947 or 0.00001807 BTC on major exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $10.18 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WazirX Token Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,404,950 tokens. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx.

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

