Webchain (WEB) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. In the last seven days, Webchain has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar. One Webchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including RaisEX, BiteBTC, STEX and ChaoEX . Webchain has a total market cap of $59,430.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00679039 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001587 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000769 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

Webchain (CRYPTO:WEB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive. Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain. Webchain’s official website is webchain.network.

Webchain Coin Trading

Webchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EscoDEX, STEX, ChaoEX , RaisEX, Coinroom and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Webchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

