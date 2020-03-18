Webster Financial Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Webster Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $302.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Webster Financial by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

