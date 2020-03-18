Wedbush Comments on CVB Financial Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for CVB Financial in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CVBF. BidaskClub raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

CVB Financial stock opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.06. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.88.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2,966.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

