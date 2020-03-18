Wedbush Weighs in on BOK Financial Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $88.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,677 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,039.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 54.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

