Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)

3/16/2020 – Corenergy Infrastructure Trust was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2020 – Corenergy Infrastructure Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – Corenergy Infrastructure Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

3/3/2020 – Corenergy Infrastructure Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. seeks to invest primarily in the U.S. energy infrastructure sector. It seeks to acquire midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets and concurrently enter into long-term triple net leases with energy companies. These assets may include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems, among others. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., formerly known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corporation, is based in United States. “

2/29/2020 – Corenergy Infrastructure Trust was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/26/2020 – Corenergy Infrastructure Trust was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

CORR traded down $10.85 on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. 340,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32. The firm has a market cap of $251.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.53. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 32.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.33%.

In other Corenergy Infrastructure Trust news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring bought 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 4,806.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

