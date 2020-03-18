Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Anglo American (NGLOY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY):

3/16/2020 – Anglo American had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/9/2020 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/4/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/3/2020 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/25/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/12/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/12/2020 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Anglo American PLC is a mining company. Its portfolio includes iron ore, manganese, metallurgical coal, copper, nickel, platinum and diamonds. The company operates primarily in Africa, Europe, North and South America, Asia and Australia. Anglo American PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

1/28/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.84. Anglo American plc Unsponsored has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

