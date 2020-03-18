Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boardwalk REIT (BEI.UN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boardwalk REIT (TSE: BEI.UN):

3/18/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$53.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$53.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$53.00 to C$53.50.

3/2/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

1/27/2020 – Boardwalk REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BEI.UN traded down C$7.31 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,513. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.77. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$36.36 and a 12-month high of C$51.84.

In related news, Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$26.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,080. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Dean Burns sold 1,379 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.68, for a total transaction of C$64,371.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,215 shares in the company, valued at C$383,476.20.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

