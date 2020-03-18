Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Construction Partners (ROAD)

Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2020 – Construction Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Construction Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – Construction Partners was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2020 – Construction Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – Construction Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $18.50 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Construction Partners was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Construction Partners stock opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $787.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.49. Construction Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.98.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $175.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $1,236,083.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 63.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 728.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

