Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX):

3/13/2020 – Panhandle Oil and Gas was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – Panhandle Oil and Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Panhandle Oil and Gas was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Panhandle Oil and Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Panhandle Oil and Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/20/2020 – Panhandle Oil and Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/18/2020 – Panhandle Oil and Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Panhandle Oil and Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/8/2020 – Panhandle Oil and Gas was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Panhandle Oil and Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Panhandle Oil and Gas stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.90. 84,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,477. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 102.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher T. Fraser purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $117,480 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,921,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Panhandle Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

