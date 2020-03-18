Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2020 – Park Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from to .

3/3/2020 – Park Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Park Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is a lodging Real Estate Company. The company operates luxury hotels and resorts in USA and international market. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is based in Mc Lean, Virginia. “

PK opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.44. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $33.02.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.46%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.39%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,105.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 5,300 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $68,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,867.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,697 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $156,614,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,373,000 after purchasing an additional 166,279 shares during the last quarter.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

