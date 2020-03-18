Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for SES (SGBAF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SES (OTCMKTS: SGBAF):

3/11/2020 – SES was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

3/4/2020 – SES was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/3/2020 – SES was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

2/26/2020 – SES was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

2/18/2020 – SES was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

2/7/2020 – SES was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGBAF opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. SES SA has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $20.29.

Get SES SA alerts:

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $589.07 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that SES SA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SES SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.