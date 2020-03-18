Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Slate Office REIT (SOT.UN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Slate Office REIT (TSE: SOT.UN):

3/5/2020 – Slate Office REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$6.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Slate Office REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$6.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Slate Office REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$5.75.

3/3/2020 – Slate Office REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

1/27/2020 – Slate Office REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:SOT.UN traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.95. The company had a trading volume of 851,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.79. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$5.11 and a 12-month high of C$6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.04.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

