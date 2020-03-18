WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 116.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,213,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 4.40% of WellCare Health Plans worth $730,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WCG. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,661,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in WellCare Health Plans by 441.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCG remained flat at $$349.92 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,063,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.92 and a 200-day moving average of $312.51. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.56 and a 1 year high of $350.17. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

