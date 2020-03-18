Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,531 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $38,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 71,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 622.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 369,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,643,000 after buying an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,341,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 304,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.34.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $28.12. 50,645,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,987,883. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.24. The company has a market capitalization of $108.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

