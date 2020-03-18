Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103,394 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of Welltower worth $344,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 600.5% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 994,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,322,000 after acquiring an additional 852,434 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,368,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,659,000 after acquiring an additional 600,970 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $44,178,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,155,000 after acquiring an additional 278,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $11.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,017. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

