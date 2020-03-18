Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average of $84.24. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Welltower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

