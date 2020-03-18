Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.82.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Wendys in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Wendys in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Wendys from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of WEN traded down $3.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,904,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,331. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Wendys has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Motco purchased a new stake in Wendys during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 512.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

