WeOwn (CHX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $92,582.00

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, WeOwn has traded 43% lower against the dollar. WeOwn has a market cap of $782,466.38 and $92,582.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WeOwn coin can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular exchanges.

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket. WeOwn’s official website is weown.com. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket.

WeOwn Coin Trading

WeOwn can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

