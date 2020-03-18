Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) versus Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Head to Head Comparison

Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NECB) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Northeast Community Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Western New England Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.64%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Dividends

Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp 14.54% 5.79% 0.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $50.19 million 2.15 $13.03 million N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp $91.82 million 1.96 $13.35 million $0.51 13.47

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Community Bancorp.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Northeast Community Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Northeast Community Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include multi-family, mixed-use, and non-residential real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; construction loans; consumer loans; passbook, term, small business administration, and cooperative building loans; and revolving lines of credit. The company also offers various ATM/debit, credit, and gift cards; and investment advisory and financial planning, direct and remote deposit, wire transfer, automated clearing house, credit card merchant, coin and currency, and cash management services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. It operates four full-service branches in New York; three full-service branches in Massachusetts; and a loan production office in New City, New York. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Northeast Community Bancorp, MHC.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers commercial real estate loans secured by one-to-four and multi-family apartment buildings, office, industrial, or mixed-use facilities, or other commercial properties; commercial construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit, working capital loans, equipment financing and term loans; residential real estate loans secured by one-to-four family residential properties; home equity loans; and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management services, overdraft facilities, night deposit services, and safe deposit facilities. It operates a network of 22 banking offices, 24 free-standing ATMs, and 24 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Granby and Enfield, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.