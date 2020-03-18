Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WLK. Vertical Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.89.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

NYSE WLK traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,645,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,839. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.83. Westlake Chemical has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $78.08.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Roger L. Kearns acquired 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at $425,155.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc acquired 160,000 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $5,270,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,199,050. 72.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 10.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.