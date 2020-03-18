Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Head to Head Analysis

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westpac Banking and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westpac Banking $24.94 billion 1.26 $4.77 billion $1.33 6.86 Toronto-Dominion Bank $44.50 billion 1.55 $8.78 billion $5.03 7.54

Toronto-Dominion Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Westpac Banking. Westpac Banking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Toronto-Dominion Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Westpac Banking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Toronto-Dominion Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Westpac Banking and Toronto-Dominion Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A Toronto-Dominion Bank 20.73% 15.51% 0.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Westpac Banking and Toronto-Dominion Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westpac Banking 2 1 1 0 1.75 Toronto-Dominion Bank 0 7 5 0 2.42

Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus target price of $77.08, suggesting a potential upside of 103.17%. Given Toronto-Dominion Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Toronto-Dominion Bank is more favorable than Westpac Banking.

Dividends

Westpac Banking pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Westpac Banking pays out 82.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Toronto-Dominion Bank pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westpac Banking has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Toronto-Dominion Bank has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Westpac Banking has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Toronto-Dominion Bank beats Westpac Banking on 15 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services. It also provides home and content, landlord, car, travel, boat, caravan and trailer, life, credit card and loan repayment, income protection, business, farm pack, person income, and business overheads insurance products; superannuation and retirement products; investment portfolios; instalment warrants; and trading, financial advisory, wealth, foreign currency exchange, international payment, cash flow management, international trade, and import and export services. In addition, it offers industry specific banking and treasury services; other services, such as emergency cash, online and telephone banking, ATMs, unclaimed money, travel center, margin lending, and banking services to migrants moving to Australia; and mobile wallets. Further, it provides capital advisory and fund management, transactional and private banking, and financial market services. It serves individuals; micro, small, and medium enterprises; and commercial, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was formerly known as Bank of New South Wales and changed its name to Westpac Banking Corporation in October 1982. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products. The company also provides capital markets, and corporate and investment banking services, including underwriting and distribution of new debt and equity issues; providing advice on strategic acquisitions and divestitures; and trading, funding, and investment services to companies, governments, and institutions, as well as automated teller machines, telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The company offers its products and services under the TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank, and TD Securities brand names. It offers personal and business banking products and services through a network of 1,098 branches and 3,394 automated teller machines in Canada; and through a network of 1,257 stores. The Toronto-Dominion Bank was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

