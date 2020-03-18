Whalerock Point Partners LLC Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.8% of Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 30,888 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,480,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,983,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies boosted its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 8,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Apple from $368.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.44.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $12.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,143,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,869,108. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.93. The firm has a market cap of $1,075.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.